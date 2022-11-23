Dr. Dong Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dong Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dong Park, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Hoofnagle Urology Center520 Upper Chesapeake Dr Ste 208, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3335
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I tried Harford Neurology after having trouble getting appointments w/Hopkins, GBMC. It was a hour away but my doctor recommended so thought I'd give it a try as I was having almost daily headaches. I wanted to try some new medicines I had seen on TV. I met w/him, outlined everything I had tried previously and he prescribed an injectable med. I didn't have to jump thru tons of hoops as I had w/other doctors I've seen and the medicine is so far working and has made a tremendous difference in my life. So Thankful I went.
About Dr. Dong Park, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1174794788
Education & Certifications
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.