Dr. Dong Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Dong Chang, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Carl J. Chang M.d. Inc.100 N Santa Anita Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 821-5998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate to receive care from the office PA - Alexus who was very attentive and not afraid to ask for 2nd opinion from Dr. Carl Chang. He took his time to explain the procedures and follow up cares. Both Dr. Chang, Ms. Alexus and Ms. Su were great. I look for a follow up in early December and expect the same professional cares.
About Dr. Dong Chang, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology, Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Minnan.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
