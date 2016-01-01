See All Plastic Surgeons in Port St Lucie, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Donato Viggiano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donato Viggiano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry.

Dr. Viggiano works at Donato A. Viggiano MD, PA in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Donato A. Viggiano MD, PA
    1901 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-7477

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lip Cancer
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lip Cancer

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Donato Viggiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194713370
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tenn
    Residency
    • Piedmont Hospital
    Internship
    • Emory University Grady Meml Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donato Viggiano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Viggiano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Viggiano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viggiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viggiano works at Donato A. Viggiano MD, PA in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Viggiano’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viggiano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viggiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viggiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viggiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

