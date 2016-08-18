Overview

Dr. Donato Santangelo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Santangelo works at Alpha Medical Services INC in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

