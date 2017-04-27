Dr. Donatella Graffino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graffino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donatella Graffino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donatella Graffino, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Food Allergy and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8 Saddle Rd, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 267-9393
-
2
Radiology At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience was awful. Dr. Graffino was not friendly during my initial interview and she had the effrontery of calling me a liar when I told her that I had not taken any antihistemine during the previous week. I feel sorry for her patients who have to deal with such a disagreeable person.
About Dr. Donatella Graffino, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1952302192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graffino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graffino accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graffino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graffino has seen patients for Asthma, Food Allergy and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graffino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Graffino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graffino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graffino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graffino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.