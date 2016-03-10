Dr. Donald Zoltan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zoltan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Zoltan, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Zoltan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Dr. Zoltan works at
Locations
Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center Sc3033 W Layton Ave Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53221 Directions (414) 647-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He's a very kind physician, very thorough and informative, made sure all questions were answered, did not rush me with office visit.
About Dr. Donald Zoltan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
