Dr. Yoo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Yoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Yoo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Yoo works at
Locations
Donald B. Yoo, M.D.9454 Wilshire Blvd Ste 108A, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 772-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Rhinoplasty is one of the most intricate and technically difficult plastic/cosmetic surgery. As a seasoned OR RN, (25 years) I did extensive research to find Dr. Yoo (board certified) to perform my revision rhinoplasty; not every plastic/cosmetic surgeon can perform proficient rhinoplasties. Dr. Yoo has a keen eye for aesthetics and is experienced in the nuances of Asian rhinoplasty. Dr. Yoo and his team are professional, highly experienced, efficient and friendly. Everything from scheduling the consult to the post-op visits went smoothly, like a well-oiled machine. There is a saying, “you get what you pay for.” Dr. Yoo is worth every penny. Do your research, and you will find that Dr. Yoo is truly the most experienced board certified surgeon for primary and revision rhinoplasty. Thank you Dr. Yoo, Jinli Wu, Vivian, Karina and his amazing team, you exceeded my expectations, and I am so grateful! Sincerely, Jen Swanton, BSN, RN
About Dr. Donald Yoo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1184959140
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California/Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Yoo speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.