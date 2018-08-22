Dr. Woytowitz Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD
Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Hillman Center Pharmacy5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-4724
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-6361
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Woytowitz spent patiently listened to every single one of my concerns and I found his demeanor to be very cheerful and kind. My case was unfamiliar to him, but he approached each of my concerns analytically and was realistic about what was and wasn't cause for concern based on abundant experience. He was also extremely humble about his limited capacity to answer my questions with surety without proper testing, but was willing to provide such if I desired. Called me personally about results.
About Dr. Donald Woytowitz Jr, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woytowitz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woytowitz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Woytowitz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woytowitz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woytowitz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woytowitz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.