Dr. Donald Woods Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Woods Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE.
Locations
Glenn Sharfin MD PA5800 Colonial Dr, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 977-8770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woods is simply the BEST. He always takes his time to explain everything to ensure that his patients feel safe and heard. Without him, I would have never known that I have an eye disorder. It causes complications out of the blue, he took precautions to get me right into his office immediately, ran tests after test and even called me daily during my hospital stay. I wont see anyone else. Hes amazing!
About Dr. Donald Woods Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1487602744
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woods Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woods Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woods Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woods Jr has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woods Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.