Dr. Donald Whiting, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Whiting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Grove City Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Eugene F. Paluso MD Ltd.380 W Chestnut St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 228-1414
-
2
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-6200MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- Grove City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whiting is a brilliant man with caring and awesome bed side manner! He did a great job on my lumbar spine surgery that I just had done this week. My symptoms resolved almost immediately! I’m so blessed to have found him! I highly recommend him & his team!! :-)
About Dr. Donald Whiting, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whiting has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whiting accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whiting has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Whiting. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whiting.
