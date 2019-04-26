Overview

Dr. Donald Whiting, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Forbes Hospital and Grove City Medical Center.



Dr. Whiting works at Eugene F. Paluso MD Ltd. in Washington, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.