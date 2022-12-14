Overview

Dr. Donald Whitaker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University - Dayton OH|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.



Dr. Whitaker works at Donald W. Whitaker, MD in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Amniocentesis and Breech Position along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.