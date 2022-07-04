Dr. Donald Weed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Weed, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Weed, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Tok personal however Dr Weed treatment saved my life!!!
About Dr. Donald Weed, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weed has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weed.
