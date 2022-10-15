See All Dermatologists in Pell City, AL
Dr. Donald Walters, MD

Dermatologic Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Donald Walters, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Princeton Baptist Medical Center, Shelby Baptist Medical Center, St. Vincent's East, St. Vincent's St. Clair and UAB Hospital.

Dr. Walters works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL and Vestavia Hills, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Drugs , Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northside Medical Associates
    70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 824-4441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gardendale Medical Associates
    2217 DECATUR HWY, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 824-4441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Brookwood Dermatology
    521 Montgomery Hwy Ste 117, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 824-4441

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center
  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's East
  • St. Vincent's St. Clair
  • UAB Hospital

Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Actinic Keratosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    M. Heflin — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Walters, MD

    • Dermatologic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770592537
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow, American Society For Dermatologic Surgery
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    • Queens Cornell Medical College Program
