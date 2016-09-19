Dr. Donald Walters, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Walters, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Walters, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Walters works at
BHS Benbrook Gastroenterology Associates104 Technology Dr Ste 202, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 391-0654
Butler Health System Pulmonary Associates101 Alwine Rd, Saxonburg, PA 16056 Directions (833) 391-2654
Upmc Community Medicine Inc304 Evans Dr Ste 201, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (833) 391-2654
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Walters?
DR. WALTERS HAS ALWAYS TESTED AND DIAGNOSED MY GI PROBLEMS WITH ACCURACY , AND HAS TREATED THEM SUCCESSFULLY. HE RECENTLY DIAGNOSED A MORE SERIOUS ISSUE, AND IN A VERY TIMELY MANNER HAD ME TRANSFERRED TO A UPMC SURGEON. I DO TRUST HIS JUDGEMENT. HE APPEARS TO HAVE A LAID BACK BEDSIDE MANNER , AND IS NO NONSENSE, BUT HIS JUDGEMENT IS SOUND AND I BELIEVE HE TRULY CARES ABOUT HIS PATIENTS.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053349779
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Mercy Hospital
- Comm Hosp Lancaster
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington & Jefferson College
- Gastroenterology
