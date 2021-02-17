Dr. Donald Wallerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Wallerson, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Wallerson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiocare Imaging PC2310 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 519-6340
Med Care Consultants LLC4713 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 284-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Makes house calls in PEEKSKILL, WESTCHESTER COUNTY NY. Who does that, amazing!
About Dr. Donald Wallerson, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallerson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallerson has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallerson.
