Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD
Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Total Spine and Orthopedics1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 499-4646
Have been a patient of Dr. Vliegenthart for many years and would not trade him for the world. Knowledgeable, caring, state of the art…. Best in the business. No false promises of wellness… tells it like it is. This practice is lucky to have him as a Team member!
About Dr. Donald Vliegenthart, MD
- Orthopedics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1003964222
- Chicago Med Sch
- U South Fla Affil Hosp
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Vliegenthart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vliegenthart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Vliegenthart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vliegenthart.
