Dr. Donald Unwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Unwin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Unwin works at
Locations
Eye Surgery Center Ltd.3990 N Illinois St, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-1130
Clarkson Eyecare204 Bradford Ln, Waterloo, IL 62298 Directions (618) 939-6163
Illinois Eye Surgeons18 Ginger Creek Pkwy, Glen Carbon, IL 62034 Directions (618) 656-7774
Quantum Vision Centers Edwardsville2121 S State Route 157, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (618) 277-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Unwin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1407851157
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unwin has seen patients for Entropion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Unwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.