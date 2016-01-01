Dr. Donald Tyler II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyler II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Tyler II, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Tyler II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Tyler II works at
Locations
Coastal Neurological Institute3280 Dauphin St Bldg A, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 450-3700
Coastal Neurologic Institute30762 STATE HIGHWAY 181, Daphne, AL 36527 Directions (251) 450-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Springhill Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Donald Tyler II, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134120272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyler II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tyler II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tyler II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyler II has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyler II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyler II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyler II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyler II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyler II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.