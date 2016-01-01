Overview

Dr. Donald Tyler II, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Springhill Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Tyler II works at Coastal Neurological Institute in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.