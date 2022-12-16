See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, NC
Gastroenterology
Overview

Dr. Donald Tsynman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They graduated from St. Matthew University at the Maine Medical Center and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Tsynman works at Gastroenterology East, P.A. in Greenville, NC with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology East PA
    2210 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 551-3000
    Manhattan Gastroenterology, P.C.
    983 Park Ave # 1D, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-8761
    Manhattan Gastroenterology
    51 E 25th St Fl 4 # 401, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 533-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke University Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Thank you! So kind and wonderful office and doctor. He was so nice. Helped my dad so much!
    Anna — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Donald Tsynman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508028143
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • St. Matthew University at the Maine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Tsynman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsynman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsynman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsynman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsynman has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsynman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsynman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsynman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsynman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsynman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

