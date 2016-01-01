Overview

Dr. Donald Trunkey, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda.



Dr. Trunkey works at Lukens Terrance M DDS in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.