Overview

Dr. Donald Trimble, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences|Western University Health Science - College of Osteopathic Medicine, CA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Trimble works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.