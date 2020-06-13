Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM
Overview
Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL.
Dr. Tanner works at
Locations
Tamarac Center for Foot Care7421 N University Dr Ste 204, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 953-6817Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanner?
The Best. Awesome staff Fantastic Podiatrist Good person
About Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hofstra University School of Medicine
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tanner works at
Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
