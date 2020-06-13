See All Podiatric Surgeons in Tamarac, FL
Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Tamarac, FL. 

Dr. Tanner works at Tamarac Center for Foot Care in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tamarac Center for Foot Care
    7421 N University Dr Ste 204, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 953-6817
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Clawtoe Correction Surgery Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609871367
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Tanner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanner accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanner works at Tamarac Center for Foot Care in Tamarac, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tanner’s profile.

    Dr. Tanner has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

