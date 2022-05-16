Overview

Dr. Donald Tanis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Tanis works at Rush Cardiology - Oak Park in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.