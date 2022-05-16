Dr. Donald Tanis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Tanis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Tanis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Tanis works at
Locations
-
1
Rush Cardiology - Oak Park610 S Maple Ave Ste 5500 Fl 5, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-2328
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanis?
Dr.Tanis Is the best ! We have had a Doctor / Patient relationship for many years which has been excellent.I have complete confidence In his ability and approach to my Issues. He Is why I continue at Rush.
About Dr. Donald Tanis, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902822158
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby/St Lukes Med Ctr
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- National Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanis works at
Dr. Tanis has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.