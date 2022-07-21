Overview

Dr. Donald Switzer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.



Dr. Switzer works at Great Lakes Cardiovascular in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Syncope, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.