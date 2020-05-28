Dr. Donald Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sweet, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Sweet, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Dr. Sweet works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Cancer Specialists908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 654-1790
-
2
Illinois Cancer Specialists1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 654-1790
-
3
Illinois Cancer Specialists396 Remington Blvd Ste 141, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 654-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Sweet for some irregular blood test results to determine the specific issue that I was having. He was able to quickly diagnose the problem and was able to explain it to me in a way that was easy to understand. He was very personable, funny, and spent a long time talking to me. I never felt like he was rushing through to get to the next patient. I have seen him several times since then, and I have always had the same great experience. I have spoken to his nurse, Sue, on the phone a couple of times, and she couldn’t be any nicer. And another woman, Marianne, really worked hard to try to find lower cost medication for me. Honestly, I have never had a better experience at a doctors office and I highly recommend Dr. Sweet!!
About Dr. Donald Sweet, MD
- Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1811978133
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Milwaukee Co Genl Hosp
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
