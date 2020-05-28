See All Oncologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Donald Sweet, MD

Oncology
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Sweet, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Sweet works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Bolingbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Illinois Cancer Specialists
    908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 654-1790
  2
    Illinois Cancer Specialists
    1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 654-1790
  3
    Illinois Cancer Specialists
    396 Remington Blvd Ste 141, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 (630) 654-1790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Colorectal Cancer
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Colorectal Cancer

Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Bone Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemophilia
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thrombocytosis
Tongue Cancer
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
All Lymphoma
Anal Disorders
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bile Duct Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood Clot
Blood Coagulation Disorders, Inherited
Blood Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Breast Diseases
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cryoglobulinemia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
ENT Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diseases
Eye Cancer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Genetic Counseling Services
Genetic Testing
Head and Neck Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Male Breast Cancer
Malignant Histiocytosis
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Ovarian Cancer
Penile Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pleura Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Pulmonary Disease
Retinoblastoma
Salivary Gland Cancer
Secondary Hypertension
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Testicular Cancer
Thalassemia
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thrombosis
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Vascular Disease
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
von Willebrand Disease
Vulvar Cancer
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Sweet?

    May 28, 2020
    I was referred to Dr. Sweet for some irregular blood test results to determine the specific issue that I was having. He was able to quickly diagnose the problem and was able to explain it to me in a way that was easy to understand. He was very personable, funny, and spent a long time talking to me. I never felt like he was rushing through to get to the next patient. I have seen him several times since then, and I have always had the same great experience. I have spoken to his nurse, Sue, on the phone a couple of times, and she couldn’t be any nicer. And another woman, Marianne, really worked hard to try to find lower cost medication for me. Honestly, I have never had a better experience at a doctors office and I highly recommend Dr. Sweet!!
    Christy F — May 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Sweet, MD
    About Dr. Donald Sweet, MD

    • Oncology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811978133
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Milwaukee Co Genl Hosp
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

