Dr. Donald Stritzke, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Stritzke, MD is an Urology Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, Valor Health and West Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Stritzke works at
Locations
Caldwell Urology1906 Fairview Ave Ste 350, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 454-9181Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Valor Health
- West Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stritzke has been my urologists for over 12 years. He has performed three lithotripsies on me and countless follow ups. He is a soft spoken, caring professional dedicated to providing the highest quality care to his patients. With my experience with Dr. Stritzky I can easily say he is the best of the best.
About Dr. Donald Stritzke, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stritzke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stritzke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stritzke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stritzke has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stritzke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stritzke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stritzke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stritzke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stritzke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.