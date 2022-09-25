Dr. Donald Striplin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Striplin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Striplin, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Striplin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists Medical Center A Medical Partnership23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-2355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-2355Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is very polite, respectful and takes the time to explain and answer questions. He is highly recommended.
About Dr. Donald Striplin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Striplin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Striplin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Striplin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Striplin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Striplin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Striplin speaks Dutch.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Striplin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Striplin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Striplin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Striplin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.