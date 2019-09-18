Dr. Donald Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stone, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Stone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Stone works at
Locations
-
1
Glacier Neurological Associates200 Commons Way, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stone?
Dr. Stone is exceptionally thorough with excellent listening and communication skills. He truly cares about helping other doctors get to the root of their patients' neurological challenges. He is very sensitive to patients' potential discomfort during the procedure and, based on my experience, calmly informs them and reassures them throughout the entire procedure.
About Dr. Donald Stone, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1447299037
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stone works at
Dr. Stone has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.