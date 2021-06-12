Dr. Donald Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Stewart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Locations
Arlington Orthopedic Associates PA800 Orthopedic Way, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Stewart, over the past 2 years has performed two surgeries (Tendon Transfers on each of my feet and ankles. He also straightened my toes.). From the beginning, he has been courteous and straightforward. He discussed my options and what results to expect. The surgeries were successful. I would recommend Dr. Stewart to anyone who is having an issue with their feet or ankles. THANK YOU, DR. STEWART
About Dr. Donald Stewart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851592224
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M/Scott and White
- University Of Texas Southwestern Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
