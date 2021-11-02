Overview

Dr. Donald Stewart III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart III works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.