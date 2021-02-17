Dr. Donald Stephens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stephens, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Stephens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tallmadge, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Summa Health System - Akron Campus, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Stephens works at
Locations
-
1
Novus Clinic518 West Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278 Directions (234) 200-0408
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AultCare Insurance Company
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephens?
Board certified and Fellowship Trained Retina Specialist
About Dr. Donald Stephens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1952304685
Education & Certifications
- Retina Specialists Of Alabama, Llc
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- SUMMA Health Systems/Akron City Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens works at
Dr. Stephens has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stephens speaks Italian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.