Dr. Donald Stanford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stanford, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Stanford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They completed their residency with Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr/Ucsf
Dr. Stanford works at
Locations
-
1
Donald H Stanford MD2232 Carleton St, Berkeley, CA 94704 Directions (510) 848-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stanford?
Dr. Stanford is very willing to think outside the box and get creative in how he has successfully met my special needs
About Dr. Donald Stanford, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861400657
Education & Certifications
- Mt Zion Hosp Med Ctr/Ucsf
- Mt.Zion Hospital
- Brown U.
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanford works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.