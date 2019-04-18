Dr. Donald Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Stafford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Stafford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Stafford works at
Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Cypress27700 Highway 290 Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (713) 486-5750
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Stafford twice, both times he spent time to explain my issues in as much technical detail as I could digest. Very satisfied and highly recommend.
About Dr. Donald Stafford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124027115
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- Southwest Texas State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
