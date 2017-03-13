Dr. Donald Spicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Spicer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Spicer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Spicer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology2603 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Urology1208 Johnson Blvd, Murray, KY 42071 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spicer?
I have gone to Dr. Spicer for years, he fixed my female problems about 10 years ago and I have not had any issues. I have also gone to him with a few other issues recently, he is caring and is an amazing physician. I would strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Donald Spicer, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588668867
Education & Certifications
- Ind U Affil Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spicer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Spicer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Spicer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spicer works at
Dr. Spicer has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spicer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Spicer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spicer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spicer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spicer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.