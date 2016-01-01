See All Pediatric Surgeons in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Sorrells Jr works at Pediatric Surgical Associates in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Surgical Associates
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689672172
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Residency
Internship
  • LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrells Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sorrells Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sorrells Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sorrells Jr works at Pediatric Surgical Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sorrells Jr’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrells Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrells Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrells Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrells Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

