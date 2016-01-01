Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorrells Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Sorrells Jr, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Pediatric Surgical Associates2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 310, Shreveport, LA 71118 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Pediatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Sorrells Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sorrells Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sorrells Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorrells Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorrells Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorrells Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorrells Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.