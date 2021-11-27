Dr. Donald Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Solomon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Solomon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Otolaryngology3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
-
2
Cooper Surgical Care at Voorhees6200 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
3
Cooper Otolaryngology2 Plaza Dr Ste 202, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
What a nice doctor, Dr Solomon is. It’s been many years since I’ve visited an Otolaryngologist and there aren’t many I’d trust to do yet another surgery on me but Dr Solomon made me feel very comfortable and at ease. Thank you for a very good first visit and consultation.
About Dr. Donald Solomon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275797755
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Temple University Hospital
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Solomon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Vertigo and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.