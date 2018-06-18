Dr. Donald Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Hospital1190 5th Ave, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 427-1540Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr Smith is an excellent doctor and a caring person. He is a doctor of the past when healing a patient was important and not a "business venture". Dr. Smith cares about the entire person and the emotional state of his patients. Unfortunately his non-medical staff is horrible. The do not give messages to the doctor or call back the patients when they say they will. I wish that Dr. Smith would change hospitals because his staff makes it impossible for me to continue seeing him as my doctor.
About Dr. Donald Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1811927270
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Duke University Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Overweight, Lipid Disorders and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.