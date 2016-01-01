See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Donald Skor, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (22)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Donald Skor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Skor works at Washington University Clinical in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in South Burlington, VT and Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Washington University Clinical
    Washington University Clinical
4921 Parkview Pl Ste 13A, Saint Louis, MO 63110
(314) 333-4100
  2. 2
    The University of Vermont Medical Center - Oncology Rehabilitation - Steps To Wellness
    The University of Vermont Medical Center - Oncology Rehabilitation - Steps To Wellness
62 Tilley Dr Ste 202, South Burlington, VT 05403
(802) 847-4576
  3. 3
    University of Vermont Medical Center
    University of Vermont Medical Center
111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 847-5215
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anderson Hospital
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Donald Skor, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831116391
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Skor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Skor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Skor has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Skor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

