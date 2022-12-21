Overview

Dr. Donald Shields, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Shields works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.