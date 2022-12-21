Dr. Donald Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Shields, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Shields, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Locations
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Greenville220 Roper Mountain Road Ext, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 582-6396
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Donald Shields, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1962460907
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Medical University Of South Carolina, College Of Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
