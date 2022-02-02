Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheridan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Sheridan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
OrthoArizona - Scottsdale Ironwood Square10213 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-6005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I GOT IN AND OUT IN ABOUT 30 MINUTES. THE DOCTOR IS WONDERFUL AND VERY INFORMATIVE. EVERYTHING ABOUT THE VISIT WAS GREAT! I WOULD SEND ANYONE TO DR SHERIDAN
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154379642
- Mayo Clin Rochester
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
Dr. Sheridan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheridan accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheridan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheridan works at
Dr. Sheridan has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheridan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheridan speaks Spanish.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheridan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheridan.
