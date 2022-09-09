Overview

Dr. Donald Shenenberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia.



Dr. Shenenberger works at Peninsula Dermatology in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.