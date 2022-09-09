Dr. Donald Shenenberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shenenberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Shenenberger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Shenenberger, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Carolina At Columbia.
Dermatology Specialists11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (276) 762-7600Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network

I highly recommend Dr Shenenberger. He demonstrates the ideal combination of efficient professionalism and compassionate, competent care. Additionally, he was right on time for a mid-afternoon appointment but did not make me feel rushed in any way. Borderline miraculous in the medical field. His office staff were all friendly and efficient as well. I will go back and will recommend him to others seeking dermatological care.
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932168861
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville
- University of South Carolina At Columbia
