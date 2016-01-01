Overview

Dr. Donald Shearer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shearer works at Donald E Shearer MD Inc in Loma Linda, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Contact Lens Treatment and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.