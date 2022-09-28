Overview

Dr. Donald Seidel, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Claremore Indian Hospital.



Dr. Seidel works at Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Shingles and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.