Dr. Donald Seidel, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Seidel, MD is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Claremore Indian Hospital.
Locations
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic Inc2121 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 749-2261
- 2 52588 PO Box, Tulsa, OK 74152 Directions (918) 749-2261
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Claremore Indian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent dermatologist, has a compassionate bedside manner, informative and I adore him and his nurse Denise.
About Dr. Donald Seidel, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1316933286
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seidel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seidel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seidel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seidel has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Shingles and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seidel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Seidel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seidel.
