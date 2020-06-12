Dr. Donald Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Donald Scott, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and Uf Health Shands Hospital.
SIMEDHealth Arthritis Center4343 Newberry Rd Ste 8, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 378-5173
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have a very complex autoimmune condition that’s difficult to understand. I saw several doctors who wouldn’t listen to what I was saying. They weren’t getting the whole picture so they were never able to diagnose me or help me. Dr. Scott listened to my whole story, he asked questions and ran tests no one else had considered. He saved my life. I was almost completely wheelchair bound and on a ton of steroids. Now, I can function and play with my grandbabies again. When I was in hospital for an unrelated reason, he even called me personally to set up an extra appointment and new tests, just to make sure we were on top of everything. He has a wonderful bedside manner and he genuinely cares.
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1346229390
- Geisinger Clin
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Rheumatology
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.