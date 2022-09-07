Overview

Dr. Donald Schmechel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Schmechel works at SE NEUROLOGY AND MEMORY CLINIC in West Columbia, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.