Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southern Pines, NC. 

Dr. Schleicher II works at Lane and Associates Family Dentistry in Southern Pines, NC with other offices in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Lane & Associates Family Dentistry
    10677 US 15 501 Hwy # A, Southern Pines, NC 28387 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 295-5980
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Donald Schleicher
    123 N Main St # 1, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 555-5555
    Monday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Delta Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Where did Dr Schleicher end up? He saved my life, literally . the number listed here is a dentist and I would love to find out where he is. I only trust him with a procedure I am needing. If anyone knows... Please email me at Triplelaf on the gmail site Thanks in advance
    Searching for Dr Schleicher — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO
    About Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689011777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Schleicher II, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schleicher II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schleicher II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schleicher II has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schleicher II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Schleicher II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schleicher II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schleicher II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schleicher II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

