Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD is a dermatologist in Stamford, CT. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Ridge Dermatology LLC
    1051 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 329-7960
  2. 2
    Fordham Dermatology
    553 E FORDHAM RD, Bronx, NY 10458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 329-2959

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, French
  • Male
  • 1407849912
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Admitting Hospitals
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Donald Savitz III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savitz III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Savitz III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Savitz III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Savitz III has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savitz III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Savitz III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savitz III.

