Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Moncks Corner, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Saunders III works at
Locations
Summerville Women’s Care401 N Live Oak Dr Ste B, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 487-0838
LowCountry Cardiology Associates4969 Centre Pointe Dr Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29418 Directions (843) 560-5716
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! He listens and shows that he cares.
About Dr. Donald Saunders III, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1861485088
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University - Providence Hospital
- Loyola University - Chicago
- University Of South Carolina
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saunders III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saunders III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saunders III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders III has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders III.
