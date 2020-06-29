Dr. Salzberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald Salzberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Salzberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Salzberg works at
Locations
Donald J. Salzberg MD836 Farmington Ave Ste 121, West Hartford, CT 06119 Directions (860) 233-9671
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salzberg is the greatest!. Efficient, effective, caring and smart. My cataract surgery left me with perfect vision.
About Dr. Donald Salzberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1063413615
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salzberg works at
Dr. Salzberg has seen patients for Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis, Chorioretinitis and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salzberg speaks Polish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Salzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.