Neurosurgery
3.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Donald Sachs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univeristy of South Florida and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.

Dr. Sachs works at Center for Spinal Stenosis & Neurologic Care in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spinal Stenosis& Neurologic Care LLC
    4310 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 606-5937
  2. 2
    Center for Spinal Stenosis & Neurologic Care
    409 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 606-5937

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Winter Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Dec 16, 2022
    good
    tonya — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Donald Sachs, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609081900
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univeristy of South Florida
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Donald Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

