Dr. Donald Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Donald Sachs, MD
Overview
Dr. Donald Sachs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univeristy of South Florida and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Sachs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Spinal Stenosis& Neurologic Care LLC4310 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 606-5937
-
2
Center for Spinal Stenosis & Neurologic Care409 E Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 606-5937
Hospital Affiliations
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachs?
good
About Dr. Donald Sachs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609081900
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univeristy of South Florida
- University of Colorado
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs works at
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachs speaks Spanish.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.