Overview

Dr. Donald Sachs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univeristy of South Florida and is affiliated with Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Sachs works at Center for Spinal Stenosis & Neurologic Care in Lakeland, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.